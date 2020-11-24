GameStop Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company’s financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.’s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13713035. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop’s corporate website.



