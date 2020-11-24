Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 After Market Close on December 2, 2020

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on December 2, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the second quarter and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.