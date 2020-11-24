 

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1938 per share on the company’s common stock, representing an increase of 10% from the prior dividend.

The dividend, the first in HP’s fiscal year 2021, is payable on January 6, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2020. HP has approximately 1.3 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

Disclaimer

