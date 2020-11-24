Adamas to Present at Upcoming Evercore ISI Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:45 am Eastern Time (8:45 am Pacific).



The presentation will be webcast from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentation.