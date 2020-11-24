 

ShotSpotter Finalizes Acquisition of Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software

CrimeCenter Rounds Out ShotSpotter’s End-to-End Platform to Deter, Respond to and Investigate Crime

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that help law enforcement deter, respond to, and investigate crime, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Leeds, LLC, doing business as CrimeCenter Software. The execution of a definitive purchase agreement was announced on Nov. 9, 2020. The acquisition will expand ShotSpotter’s suite of law enforcement solutions with the CrimeCenter line of investigative case management software, which ShotSpotter estimates will increase the company’s U.S. law enforcement total addressable market by over 45 percent.

CrimeCenter Software is a leading provider of cloud-based investigative case management software for law enforcement agencies. The case management platform helps agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate casework with easy-to-use software tools. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been using a version of CrimeCenter for the last five years and the system currently serves over 4,000 users. NYPD is also a ShotSpotter customer. CrimeCenter Software has more than 30 employees and is based in Newark, New Jersey.  

With the closing of the acquisition, ShotSpotter paid $17 million in cash and stock and may pay an additional $5 million earn out over the next two years.

“The acquisition of Leeds and its CrimeCenter offering is fantastic news for our current customers and future law enforcement agency prospects, as we can now offer a complete and integrated set of precision policing solutions to help drive down crime,” said Ralph A. Clark, CEO and President of ShotSpotter. “We look forward to working with the Leeds team and broadening our reach to new business opportunities beyond municipal law enforcement, to include state and federal agencies as well.”

“The ShotSpotter team has an amazing vision for the future of law enforcement that is data-driven, customer centric and enhances the police-community relationship,” said Daniel Leston, Managing Partner of Leeds, LLC. “Our entire team is thrilled that our products and team will be a part of that.”

About Leeds / CrimeCenter Software

Leeds, LLC, dba as CrimeCenter Software, is a leading provider of cloud-based investigative software for law enforcement agencies. Built by law enforcement experts, the platform helps agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate casework with easy-to-use software tools. CrimeCenter is proven to work at scale with thousands of users across multiple crime units. Enhanced analytical and collaboration tools help detectives connect the dots and share information quickly while reporting tools give insight to supervisors on the status of each case. The company is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials deter, respond to, and investigate crime. Its solutions are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The company’s platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Flex, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software designed to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. Its CrimeCenter case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

