1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in
the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 and Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. The conference includes a pre-recorded fireside chat that is now
available at https://investor.onemedical.com.
About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.
Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.
Investor Contact:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
Investor@onemedical.com
206-331-2211
Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
Press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187
1Life Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare