Precision BioSciences to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Derek Jantz, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 30 – December 3, 2020.



This fireside chat has been pre-recorded and is now available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site until December 3. It is also available on Precision's website, www.PrecisionBiosciences.com in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.