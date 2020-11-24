 

Bhang Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (the “Meeting”).

Shareholders holding an aggregate of 84,562,606 total subordinate voting shares, as if converted, of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 55.31% of all eligible votes entitled to participate at the Meeting. The Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of all matters submitted before the Meeting with each motion receiving more than 99% support from those votes cast collectively at the Meeting. Such matters approved at the Meeting, as more particularly described and set forth in the Company’s management information circular, dated October 19, 2020, included:

  1. The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its remuneration;

  2. The election of Daniel Nauth, Jamie L. Pearson, Stephen Gledhill, Nick J. Richards, Andrea Johnston and Jessica Billingsley to serve as directors of the Company and to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; and

  3. The ratification and confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1A of the Company.

The Company would like to thank William J. Waggoner, who did not stand for re-election as a director, for his valuable service to Bhang and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Bhang
Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang’s highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and the #1 and #2 edible in Canada. Bhang’s CBD products are globally-distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com. Live Life with a Bhang!

Seite 1 von 3
Bhang Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bhang Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s annual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...