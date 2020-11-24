Bhang Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an
award-winning portfolio of products, is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (the
“Meeting”).
Shareholders holding an aggregate of 84,562,606 total subordinate voting shares, as if converted, of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 55.31% of all eligible votes entitled to participate at the Meeting. The Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of all matters submitted before the Meeting with each motion receiving more than 99% support from those votes cast collectively at the Meeting. Such matters approved at the Meeting, as more particularly described and set forth in the Company’s management information circular, dated October 19, 2020, included:
- The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its
remuneration;
- The election of Daniel Nauth, Jamie L. Pearson, Stephen Gledhill, Nick J. Richards, Andrea Johnston and Jessica Billingsley to serve as directors of the Company and
to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; and
- The ratification and confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1A of the Company.
The Company would like to thank William J. Waggoner, who did not stand for re-election as a director, for his valuable service to Bhang and wishes him well with his future endeavours.
About Bhang
Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang’s highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and the #1 and #2 edible in Canada. Bhang’s CBD products are globally-distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com. Live Life with a Bhang!
0 Kommentare