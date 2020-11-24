Bhang Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (the “Meeting”).



Shareholders holding an aggregate of 84,562,606 total subordinate voting shares, as if converted, of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 55.31% of all eligible votes entitled to participate at the Meeting. The Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of all matters submitted before the Meeting with each motion receiving more than 99% support from those votes cast collectively at the Meeting. Such matters approved at the Meeting, as more particularly described and set forth in the Company’s management information circular, dated October 19, 2020, included: