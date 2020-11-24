Savara Announces Participation in Fireside Chats at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Healthcare Conferences
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that Savara Management will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor healthcare conferences:
- Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference: The recorded fireside chat will be available to registered attendees on the Piper Sandler Conference website from today through December 3, 2020. A replay of the event will be available on the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/.
- Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST/9:35 AM PST. A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required.
Replays of both events will remain available on Savara’s website for 90 days.
About Savara
Savara is an orphan lung disease company with a pipeline comprised of three investigational compounds, all of which use an inhaled delivery route. Our lead program, Molgradex, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). AeroVanc (vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder) is in Phase 3 development for persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF). Apulmiq is a Phase 3-ready inhaled ciprofloxacin for non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB). Savara’s strategy is to develop its pipeline products with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Our management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).
