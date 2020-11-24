Savara Announces Participation in Fireside Chats at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Healthcare Conferences

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that Savara Management will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor healthcare conferences:

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference: The recorded fireside chat will be available to registered attendees on the Piper Sandler Conference website from today through December 3, 2020. A replay of the event will be available on the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/.

Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST/9:35 AM PST. A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required.

Replays of both events will remain available on Savara’s website for 90 days.