Nuverra Announces Multi-Faceted Debt Refinancing

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-faceted debt refinancing with First International Bank and Trust based in Watford City, ND. Nuverra executed a $10.0 million real estate loan, a $13.0 million equipment financing under the Main Street Priority Lending program, a $5.0 million undrawn working capital revolver and a $4.839 million letter of credit facility. Proceeds from the real estate loan and the equipment financing repaid all outstanding obligations owed to Ares under our first lien facility and revolver (which included the outstanding letters of credit) and all outstanding obligations under our second lien term loan held by affiliates of Gates Capital and Ascribe, our two largest shareholders.

“This is a very important refinancing for Nuverra. We are excited to be working with First International who designed a thoughtful refinancing structure. They know our industry and bring a level of experience that is refreshing, but not surprising given the bank’s 110 year history. With this refinancing, we have extended our maturities, lowered our borrowing rates, simplified our covenant structure and reduced our annual amortization. Nuverra is in a much better position to address the challenges still facing our industry,” said Charlie Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.