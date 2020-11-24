 

Nuverra Announces Multi-Faceted Debt Refinancing

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-faceted debt refinancing with First International Bank and Trust based in Watford City, ND. Nuverra executed a $10.0 million real estate loan, a $13.0 million equipment financing under the Main Street Priority Lending program, a $5.0 million undrawn working capital revolver and a $4.839 million letter of credit facility. Proceeds from the real estate loan and the equipment financing repaid all outstanding obligations owed to Ares under our first lien facility and revolver (which included the outstanding letters of credit) and all outstanding obligations under our second lien term loan held by affiliates of Gates Capital and Ascribe, our two largest shareholders.

“This is a very important refinancing for Nuverra. We are excited to be working with First International who designed a thoughtful refinancing structure. They know our industry and bring a level of experience that is refreshing, but not surprising given the bank’s 110 year history. With this refinancing, we have extended our maturities, lowered our borrowing rates, simplified our covenant structure and reduced our annual amortization. Nuverra is in a much better position to address the challenges still facing our industry,” said Charlie Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “future,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” “project,” “target” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

