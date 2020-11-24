 

BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 22:21  |  261   |   |   

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated November 24, 2020 with Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo” or the “Target”), a privately held company, pursuant to which the Company proposes to purchase all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Target (the “Target Securities”) from the owners of the Target (the “Transaction”). Upon completion of the Transaction, Naturo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company will carry on the combined business of Naturo and the Company.

BevCanna and Naturo have operated for the past three years under an exclusive partnership, including a master license agreement by which BevCanna has exclusive access to Naturo’s 40,000 sq. ft. state of the art beverage manufacturing facility, pristine on-site alkaline spring water source, 315-acres of land for outdoor cultivation purposes and proprietary Health Canada approved fulvic and humic plant-based mineral formulation. As per Naturo’s latest independent estimate pricing report as of February 2020, Naturo’s enterprise value is between C$38M-C$42M.

The proposed combination will create a unique fully licensed white-label beverage manufacturing and distribution company, with a global multi-channel distribution network of traditional retail and cannabis sales channels. BevCanna will take ownership of the 40,000 sq. ft. beverage facility, and 315-acres of cultivatable land valued at $10.4M, and beverage manufacturing equipment which is valued $3.4M as of year end, and exclusive onsite alkaline spring water source independently valued at $18M. BevCanna will also own the Naturo flagship brand, TRACE, which currently enjoys a leadership position within the Canadian fulvic/humic category and is sold in more than 3,000 Canadian retail stores, with select international agreements and partnerships under review.

Along with their nationally distributed alkaline and sparkling waters, TRACE is expanding its product selection to nutraceuticals and is incorporating additional nutraeceuticals and herbal remedies, including cannabinoids, adaptogens, and nootropics, in domestic and international markets.

For BevCanna, the agreement will eliminate future payment liabilities under BevCanna’s current lease agreement, royalty agreement and manufacturing agreements with Naturo. These eliminated agreements and fees will preserve future working capital and allow BevCanna to direct more resources towards its operations and shareholder value. The proposed company will combine the decades of consumer packaged goods (“CPG”), capital markets, corporate strategy and public company expertise of both operational teams.

Seite 1 von 4
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated November 24, 2020 with Naturo Group …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Gelegenheit: Große Kurschance: Große Ankündigung! Läuft jetzt der Final Countdown zur Neubewertung?
20.11.20
BevCanna richtet am Dienstag, 24. November eine Sondertelefonkonferenz des Managements aus
20.11.20
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
18.11.20
Aktie für Endspurt 2020: Sondermeldung: Mega-Spekulation! Ad-hoc-Meldung unterstützt alle Annahmen
18.11.20
BevCanna reicht NNCP-Formulare für Keef und Cali-Bloom bei Health Canada ein
18.11.20
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
13.11.20
Kursfeuerwerk!?: Sondermeldung aus aktuellem Anlass: Ad-hoc mit "Mega-Kurstrigger"
13.11.20
BevCanna gibt 5 Millionen Dollar schwere Platzierung von Einheiten über dem Marktwert bekannt
13.11.20
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
12.11.20
Ad-hoc! : Jetzt große Kurschance: Deutlicher Ausbruch, eine gewaltige Ankündigung und ein "Mega-Kurstrigger"

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:46 Uhr
556
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?