BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated November 24, 2020 with Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo” or the “Target”), a privately held company, pursuant to which the Company proposes to purchase all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Target (the “Target Securities”) from the owners of the Target (the “Transaction”). Upon completion of the Transaction, Naturo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company will carry on the combined business of Naturo and the Company.

BevCanna and Naturo have operated for the past three years under an exclusive partnership, including a master license agreement by which BevCanna has exclusive access to Naturo’s 40,000 sq. ft. state of the art beverage manufacturing facility, pristine on-site alkaline spring water source, 315-acres of land for outdoor cultivation purposes and proprietary Health Canada approved fulvic and humic plant-based mineral formulation. As per Naturo’s latest independent estimate pricing report as of February 2020, Naturo’s enterprise value is between C$38M-C$42M.