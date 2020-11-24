 

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 22:26  |  29   |   |   

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KWAC.U) (“KWAC” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 units issued to the underwriters upon the full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units began trading on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “KWAC.U” on November 20, 2020. Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one share of Class A common stock and three-fourths of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading, the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols “KWAC” and “KWAC WS,” respectively.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is the sole book-running manager and Odeon Capital, LLC is the lead manager for the IPO.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at 85 Broad St., New York, NY 10004.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 19, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KWAC

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to identify a target business in the financial services industry with a focus on delivering differentiated financial services in the wealth management, financial advisory and investment management sectors to the mass affluent and private client investor community. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. is led by Gary Wilder, Group CEO of Kingswood (AIM: KWG) and Executive Chairman of Kingswood US, who serves as Executive Chairman and Director, and Michael Nessim, President of Kingswood US and CEO of Benchmark Investments, who serves as CEO and Director. Kingswood Acquisition Corp.’s Board of Directors includes Larry Roth, managing partner of RLR Strategic Partners LLC, a consulting firm to senior management teams, boards of directors and advisory boards of wealth management firms and former Chief Executive Officer of Cetera Financial Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KWAC.U) (“KWAC” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 units issued to the underwriters upon the full exercise of their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity