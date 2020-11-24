 

Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release.  Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 4046353, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

A telephonic replay will be available through December 18, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 4046353.  A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.quanex.com shortly after the call.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. 


CONTACT: Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Quanex Building Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...