Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 4046353, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.