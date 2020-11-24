Exro Announces Public Offering of Common Shares Co-Led by Raymond James and Gravitas Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ‎

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, in connection with a marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of ‎ common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company. Final pricing and the determination of the maximum number of Common Shares to be sold ‎pursuant to the Offering will be determined in the context of the market prior to the filing of the final short form ‎prospectus in respect of the Offering‎. The Offering is being conducted on a “best efforts” agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Raymond James Ltd. and Gravitas Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents ‎‎(collectively, the “Agents”). ‎The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up ‎to an additional 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover ‎over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

