CVR Partners to Participate in Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) today announced that Company management is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com. An archive of this webcast will remain available on www.CVRPartners.com for 90 days.



About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

