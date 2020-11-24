 

Belden Responds to Data Incident, Notifies Impacted Current and Former Employees, Business Partners

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced that it has taken decisive measures to investigate and address a data incident involving unauthorized access and copying of some current and former employee data, as well as limited company information regarding some business partners.

Belden IT professionals recently detected unusual activity involving certain company servers. The company immediately activated its cybersecurity incident response plan, deployed teams of internal IT specialists, and engaged leading third-party cybersecurity forensic experts and other advisors to identify and mitigate the impact of this incident.

Forensics experts determined that Belden was the target of a sophisticated attack by a party outside the Company that accessed a limited number of Company file servers.

This issue is not impacting production from Belden manufacturing plants, quality control or shipping, which are operating normally.

While the investigation continues, the company believes that it has stopped further unauthorized access of personal and business partner company data on its servers. Belden is currently working with regulatory and law enforcement officials to investigate the matter. Outside legal counsel has also been engaged to help the Company notify appropriate regulatory authorities around the world.

“Safety is always paramount at Belden and we take threats to the privacy of personal and company information very seriously,” said Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We regret any complications or inconvenience this incident may have caused and are offering assistance to those individuals who may have been impacted.”

Belden has begun notifying individuals who may have been affected and is taking steps to offer free monitoring and support services, where available, for added peace of mind for affected individuals. Belden is proactively contacting business partners that have been impacted. If you have questions regarding this incident, please contact the company at protect@belden.com.

In addition to the continued development of strong cybersecurity practices and support, Belden is committed to utilizing all available means to protect its operations, as well as employee, customer, and business information.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

