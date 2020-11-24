 

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's second quarter ended October 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal second quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: December 8, 2020
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (877) 561-2749
International: (678) 809-1029
Conference ID: 4045199

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 4045199. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

