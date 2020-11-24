 

MedMen To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 7, 2020

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 26, 2020 after market close on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Zeeshan Hyder and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen’s website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829
International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387
Conference ID: 7547827

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, the Company’s loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

