Wesdome Announces Initial Development on the Kiena Deep A Zone That Confirms High Grade Gold Mineralization and Recomissions Mill

In addition to the ongoing definition drilling, sill development is currently being completed on the Kiena Deep A Zone on 111 Level. The development will provide an opportunity to confirm the geologic interpretation of the deposit, test for spatial and grade continuity of the mineralized structures, validate key assumptions of the mineral resource estimate, and assess the rock quality characteristics. This information will assist the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”), expected to be completed by H1 2021, which will determine timing and details of the restart of the mine.

To date, approximately 123 metres (“m”) of 3.7 m x 4.0 m lateral development have been completed on the A and A1 zones. The initial development has confirmed the continuity of the A Zone high grade gold mineralization along strike. Visible gold is associated with folded quartz veins which are located within an overall zone of strong amphibole alteration. The amphibolite is located at the contact between basalt/feldspar porphyry dyke and ultramafic rocks (Figure 1). To date, approximately 6,000 tonnes (corresponding to the 123 m of development) grading 22.1 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) have been mined based on uncapped muck samples (Figure 2). The muck samples compare well with chip samples collected along the face (Figure 3). The uncapped muck samples also compare well with the gold grade estimated by the uncapped version of the block model. These results are preliminary and final results will be presented on completion of the milling. The upcoming milling of the A Zone development material will be used to reconcile the gold content estimated by the muck and chip sampling and the block model.

Highlights of the recent A and A1 Zone development include;

Chip sample R111-ZA22W-F: 246.2 g/t Au over 3.8 m chip length (66.5 g/t Au capped) A Zone

Chip sample R111-ZA25W-F: 785.0 g/t Au over 2.8 m chip length (71.8 g/t Au capped) A Zone

Chip sample R111-ZA1-5W-F: 19.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m chip length (19.4 g/t Au capped) A1 Zone

Chip sample R111-ZA1-4W-F: 156.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m chip length (100.0 g/t Au capped) A1 Zone

All assays capped to 100.0 g/t Au.