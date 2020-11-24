 

PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has signed an initial plasma torch contract (the “Contract”) to provide one high powered (approx. 1MW) plasma torch with ancillary equipment (the “Torch”), with Client A (the “Client”), a major iron ore producer, for approx. $1.8MM. This does not include continued after-sale services, which was not the subject of these initial negotiations. It is expected that future sales with this Client will include a separate continued after-sale services agreement. The Client is a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore pellets, one of the largest in the industry, whose name will remain confidential for competitive reasons. The Client, which has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, has over ten (10) plants, each possibly requiring up to 50 plasma torches.

“This is a major milestone for PyroGenesis as it is the first time we have sold a torch system to a major iron ore pelletizer. The first commercial sale is always the hardest in any industry. It is not a secret that the ultimate goal is to replace their fossil fuel burners with our plasma torches. Of note, the preamble to the Contract states …whereas [Client’s Name] has demonstrated a willingness to replace its fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torches with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases in a furtherance of its stated policy to do so…, which I believe sums up the significance of this announcement,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “We have indeed crossed a threshold. This was our preferred rollout strategy, as it now enables us to better quantify all outstanding aspects of replacing fossil fuel burners with plasma torches, and thus be better positioned to price any additional benefits into future orders. We cannot overemphasize the opportunity this presents. That is not to say that there are no risks moving forward, or that future contracts are guaranteed. That is definitely not true. There are no guarantees, however we can say with certainty that we are conservatively ticking the boxes one by one.”

