Leaf Group to Participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Sean Moriarty and Chief Financial Officer Brian Gephart will participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020.



Management will be hosting virtual investor calls and a webcast presentation at 3:40pm EST.