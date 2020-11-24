 

Conformis, Inc. to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 32nd Annual 2020 Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1-3, 2020. Conformis will provide an investor presentation and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

