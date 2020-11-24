 

vTv Therapeutics Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $47 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 22:30  |  67   |   |   

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) for up to $47 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

“The LPC financing will help us reach a number of potential value-driving events over the next six to nine months, including the upcoming topline results of our phase 2 Elevage Study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes in December,” said Steve Holcombe, President and CEO of vTv Therapeutics. “In addition, these funds will help us conduct a mechanistic study of TTP399, our oral treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes focused on its impact on diabetic ketoacidosis, and additionally a multiple-ascending dose study of HPP737 as a potential oral treatment for psoriasis.”

vTv will have the option, but not the obligation, to sell to LPC up to $47.0 million in shares of Class A common stock over a thirty-six-month period subject to certain conditions, including a registration statement being filed and declared effective by the SEC. There are no upper limits to the price LPC may pay to purchase Class A common stock from vTv and the purchase price of the shares will be based on the prevailing market prices of vTv’s shares at the time of each sale to LPC.

LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any manner whatsoever, any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of vTv’s shares of Class A common stock. No warrants, derivatives, or other share classes are associated with this agreement. In consideration for entering into the agreement, vTv has issued shares of Class A common stock to LPC as a commitment fee. The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by vTv at any time, at its sole discretion, without any additional cost or penalty.

vTv intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes and to support its clinical development strategy, including finalizing and reporting topline results from the Company’s ongoing Elevage Study of azeliragon for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in patients with type 2 diabetes in December 2020, conducting a mechanistic study of TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes, and conducting a multiple-ascending dose study of HPP737 as part of a development program of the product as an oral therapy for psoriasis.

Seite 1 von 3
vTv Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

vTv Therapeutics Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $47 Million with Lincoln Park Capital HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) for up to $47 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
vTv Therapeutics Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Update
04.11.20
vTv Therapeutics Presents Baseline Characteristics of the Enrolled Subjects in the Elevage Study Suggesting Comparability to the Post-Hoc Diabetes Subgroup of the Phase 3 STEADFAST Study
29.10.20
vTv Therapeutics to Present Study Update and Preliminary Data on Baseline Characteristics of Study Participants in Phase 2 Elevage Study Evaluating Azeliragon at 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Digital Event

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
12
vTv Therapeutics Inc.vielversprechender zukunftswert