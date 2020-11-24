 

Sotera Health Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

CLEVELAND, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC) today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 53,590,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies acted as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BNP PARIBAS, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Citizens Capital Markets, ING, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone 1-866- 471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone 1-877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective as of November 19, 2020 by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statement:

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, including under the headings of "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement. Forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

CONTACTS:  
   
Sally J. Curley, IRC Jenny Kobin
Curley Global IR, LLC IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com  IR@soterahealth.com 
   
Kristin Gibbs  
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health  
kgibbs@soterahealth.com   
   

Source: Sotera Health Company


