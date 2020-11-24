 

CoreLogic Board Comments on Senator/Cannae’s Initiation of Written Consent Process to Remove and Replace Additional Directors

24.11.2020, 23:00   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today issued the following statement from its Board of Directors in response to the initiation by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings, Inc. of a potential solicitation of written consents to remove seven additional CoreLogic directors and replace them with six Senator/Cannae nominees:

“The Board of Directors is working to oversee, and is fully supportive of, its robust sale process to maximize value for CoreLogic shareholders. This process has already resulted in written indications of interest in acquiring CoreLogic at values of at least $80 per share from multiple competing parties – and the process is well underway. We are pursuing a process that is designed to achieve a successful outcome, and we expect to receive definitive proposals in early 2021.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to expected financial results and the near and long-term consequences of the unsolicited proposal we received from Senator Investment Group, LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (“Cannae”) on June 26, 2020, as revised on September 14, 2020 (the “Unsolicited Proposal”). Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented, or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: any potential developments related to the Unsolicited Proposal; any impact resulting from COVID19; our ability to protect our information systems against data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; limitations on our ability to repurchase our shares; changes in prices at which we are able to repurchase our shares; limitations on access to or increase in prices for data from external sources, including government and public record sources; systems interruptions that may impair the delivery of our products and services; changes in applicable government legislation, regulations and the level of regulatory scrutiny affecting our customers or us, including with respect to consumer financial services and the use of public records and consumer data; difficult conditions in the mortgage and consumer lending industries and the economy generally; uncertainties regarding the outcome of any discussions with third parties indicating an interest in acquiring CoreLogic; risks related to the outsourcing of services and international operations; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of certain acquisitions and/or divestitures and the timing thereof; and impairments in our goodwill or other intangible assets. CoreLogic can offer no assurances that it will enter any transaction in the future or, if entered into, what the terms of any such transaction would be. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CoreLogic does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

