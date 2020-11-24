ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual UBS Conference

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacomcbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors website.