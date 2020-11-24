 

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual UBS Conference

24.11.2020   

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacomcbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

