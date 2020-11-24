Reata Provides Update on Omaveloxolone Program for Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) completed its internal review of the Baseline-Controlled Study results of omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with Friedreich’s ataxia (“FA”) and concluded that the results do not strengthen the results of Part 2 of the MOXIe study. The FDA proposed some additional exploratory analyses using patients randomized to placebo during the MOXIe Part 2 study, but stated that the potential for these analyses to strengthen the study results was questionable due to the small number of patients available for analysis. The FDA stated that they remain interested in reviewing the results of the additional exploratory analyses as those may inform the future development program.



The Company plans to submit to the FDA the analyses that they proposed and to request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the development program. In addition, based on the FDA’s conclusion, the Company is considering the next steps for the development program, including whether to conduct a second pivotal study in patients with FA.