iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.