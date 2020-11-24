 

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE: INSI) (the “Fund”) today announced the results of the Fund’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 5, 2020, and adjourned until November 24, 2020.

Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders

At the meeting, shareholders approved all of the proposals presented including (i) an amendment to the investment advisory agreement with Insight North America LLC (the “Adviser”) to compensate the Adviser based on managed assets; (ii) revisions to the Fund’s fundamental investment policy relating to borrowing money to permit the Fund to borrow up to the limits of the Investment Company Act of 1940; (iii) and the revision or elimination of the Fund’s other fundamental policies as set forth in the proxy statement sent to shareholder of record on September 10, 2020. Accordingly, pursuant to the Fund’s amended fundamental investment policies, the Fund will not:

  1. Borrow money, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  2. Issue senior securities, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  3. Act as an underwriter of securities within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  4. “Concentrate” its investments in an industry, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  5. Purchase or sell real estate, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  6. Purchase or sell commodities, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.
  7. Make loans to other persons, except to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, as such may be interpreted or modified by regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, from time to time.

Change in Investment Strategy with respect to Leverage

Disclaimer

