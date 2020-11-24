 

MiMedx To Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1-3, 2020.

A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com beginning on November 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 45 days.

About MiMedx
MiMedx is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact
Hilary Dixon
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
770.651.9066
investorrelations@mimedx.com


