MiMedx To Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1-3, 2020.



A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com beginning on November 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 45 days.