Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update

YERINGTON, Nev., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank GMBH (“KfW”) and is engaged in ongoing discussions with other lenders to provide a combined financing package of at least US$30 million. The Company is working with KfW and the other lenders with the aim of executing binding agreements for loan facilities and being able to receive funding thereunder by the end of 2020.



The proposed financing package will provide substantial additional liquidity for Nevada Copper as it ramps-up operations into 2021. Under the non-binding term sheet with KfW, it is proposed that KfW will provide a new US$15 million senior loan, with a three-year tenor, at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.9%. This new KfW loan is expected to have a 12-month repayment holiday period. In addition, amortization and debt service account payments under the Company’s existing senior project loan facility with KfW are expected to be deferred until 2023. The Company is also in the process of finalizing the specific terms of an additional complementary financing from other lenders and will provide an update in due course.