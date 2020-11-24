 

Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 23:53  |  37   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank GMBH (“KfW”) and is engaged in ongoing discussions with other lenders to provide a combined financing package of at least US$30 million. The Company is working with KfW and the other lenders with the aim of executing binding agreements for loan facilities and being able to receive funding thereunder by the end of 2020.

The proposed financing package will provide substantial additional liquidity for Nevada Copper as it ramps-up operations into 2021. Under the non-binding term sheet with KfW, it is proposed that KfW will provide a new US$15 million senior loan, with a three-year tenor, at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.9%. This new KfW loan is expected to have a 12-month repayment holiday period. In addition, amortization and debt service account payments under the Company’s existing senior project loan facility with KfW are expected to be deferred until 2023. The Company is also in the process of finalizing the specific terms of an additional complementary financing from other lenders and will provide an update in due course.

The proposed combined financing package is subject to, amongst other things, finalization of terms with KfW and the other lenders, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, satisfaction of conditions precedent and regulatory approval, if required.

As previously announced on November 10, 2020, Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder, confirmed that it will continue to provide financial support to the Company until the end of the year, by which time the Company expects to complete the new financing package. In connection with this, Pala has provided the Company with access to additional liquidity of up to US$15 million in the form of a promissory note (the “Promissory Note”). The Company made an initial draw of US$2 million under the Promissory Note, with subsequent draws available at the Company’s option, subject to agreed use of proceeds. The Promissory Note has a maturity date of January 31, 2021, bears interest at 8% per annum on amounts drawn, and is expected to be repaid through the funds received from the US$30 million financing package as outlined above. The negotiation and approval of the Promissory Note was supervised on behalf of the Company by the independent members of the Company’s board of directors.

Seite 1 von 4
Nevada Copper Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update YERINGTON, Nev., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank GMBH (“KfW”) and is engaged …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
03.11.20
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:04 Uhr
816
Vom Explorer zum Produzenten - Nevada Copper Commences Production at Pumpkin Hollow
16.12.19
2.916
NEVADA COPPER NEUAUFNAHME Watchlist