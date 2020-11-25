 

Delta 9 Launches Click & Collect and Same Day Delivery Service in Thompson & Brandon, Manitoba

25.11.2020   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has expanded its click-and-collect and same-day home delivery service program to the Thompson and Brandon, Manitoba markets. As a result, Delta 9 becomes the only retail store chain offering the above services in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Thompson, Manitoba.

“As Canada deals with the second wave of COVID-19, contactless shopping options and access to cannabis products while enabling social distancing become an essential part of our business offering,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “As we have rolled out increased online services, we have noticed a major increase in the usage of our click-and-collect and same-day delivery programs with online sales up 265% over last year and with customer basket sizes much larger than in-store. If these consumer trends continue in a post-COVID world Delta 9 will be prepared as a market leader with innovative online services.”

The Company is pleased to provide the next phase of convenience for customers and further enhance safety during the COVID-19 pandemic by minimizing contact time between customers and staff. With the click of a mouse, customers can browse and sort through a complete inventory of cannabis products by store and reserve any products from whichever retail location that is most convenient.

Delta 9’s online platform features allow an order to be ready in two hours or less along with delivery services for all Manitobans. Customers will receive direct email and text order updates from their chosen store and can visit the Delta 9 website to seamlessly place an order. Customer service operators are available by phone or online chat.

“We custom architected and developed a made in Manitoba solution to meet the current demands of our customers. Building upon what Shopify provides out of the box today, we were able to create a seamless omnichannel experience for both online and in-store shopping.” said Matthew Sodomsky, CTO of Delta 9.

Check our Click-and-Collect and Same Day Delivery on the Delta 9 website today. https://www.delta9.ca/ 

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca 

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s Click and Collect and Home delivery service plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include Click and Collect and Home delivery service plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


