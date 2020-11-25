 

Cadence’s John Wall to Present at Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 00:28  |  47   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Mr. Wall will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference on December 1, 2020.

WHEN:

Mr. Wall’s talk will be available live by webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, January 1, 2021.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence’s John Wall to Present at Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS): WHO: John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS). WHAT: Mr. Wall will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Nasdaq 43rd Investor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
USA Technologies Elyssa Steiner to Speak at madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit
Ynvisible and Innoscentia Are Fighting Food Waste With Printed Intelligent Expiry Date Label
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
11.11.20
Cadence’s John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference
11.11.20
Vidatronic Achieves up to 10X Speedup Using the Cadence Spectre X Simulator
10.11.20
L&T Technology Services Reduces Mobile and Communications Systems Design Cycle Time by Nearly 40 Percent With Cadence Clarity 3D Solver
09.11.20
Cadence Achieves Industry-First ASIL B(D) Compliance Certification for Automotive Radar, Lidar and V2X DSP IP
02.11.20
Cadence Wins Four 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Awards
28.10.20
Cadence Custom/AMS Flow Certified for the Samsung Foundry 3nm Advanced Process Technology for Early Design Starts