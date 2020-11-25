 

Finance of America Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 00:38  |  53   |   |   

Finance of America Companies, (“Finance of America”) a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform that intends to complete a business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”) that will result in Finance of America becoming a publicly-listed company, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. To listen to the prepared remarks, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com or visit the Replay Acquisition Corp.’s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com.

The conference call can be accessed by the following dial-in information:

  • 1-877-407-0784 (Domestic)
  • 1-201-689-8560 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through December 15, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13713598. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors/ or Replay Acquisition Corp.’s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com/.

About Finance of America

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX, with the support of leading global asset manager, The Blackstone Group. www.financeofamerica.com

About Replay Acquisition Corp.

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition Corp. is a NYSE-listed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses on industries believed to have favorable prospects and a high likelihood of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. These industries include consumer, telecommunications and technology, energy, infrastructure, financial services and real estate, among others. www.replayacquisition.com

Seite 1 von 4
Replay Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Finance of America Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details Finance of America Companies, (“Finance of America”) a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform that intends to complete a business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”) that will result in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
USA Technologies Elyssa Steiner to Speak at madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit
Ynvisible and Innoscentia Are Fighting Food Waste With Printed Intelligent Expiry Date Label
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity