 

Hanwei Energy Services Announces Sale of Its Hanwei Wind Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 100% equity interest in its wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Hanwei Wind Power Equipment (Daqing) Co., Ltd. (“Hanwei Wind”).

As previously disclosed, the Company’s wind power business was classified as discontinued operations since 2011 and Hanwei Wind has been inactive since then. All assets of Hanwei Wind were written down previously and all liabilities were carried with additional provisions. The sale of Hanwei Wind, undertaken for a nominal value of one renminbi, completes the full dissolution of Hanwei’s wind power business.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.’s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe products serving energy customers in the global energy market) and as an oil and gas producer with properties in Alberta and joint venture interests in Manitoba.

