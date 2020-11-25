 

Erdene Announces Three Month Extension to Warrants

25.11.2020   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") has agreed to extend the term of 11,314,580 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") that were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement, which closed in June 2018. Effective December 8, 2020, these Warrants will have their expiry date extended by three months to March 8, 2021. The exercise price of $0.60 and all other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. Erdene’s deposits are located in southwestern Mongolia’s Edren Terrane, within the Central Asian Orogenic Belt, host to some of the world’s largest gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company has been the leader in exploration in the region over the past decade and is responsible for the discovery of the Khundii Gold District with interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses hosting multiple high-grade gold and gold/base metal prospects. The company is focused on the development of its high-grade 100%-owned Bayan Khundii Gold Project, with first production expected in 2022, while continuing to explore the broader region.

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or
Robert Jenkins, CFO

Phone:   (902) 423-6419
Email:   info@erdene.com
Twitter:   https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes
Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource
LinkedIn:   https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/
YouTube:   https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCILs5s9j3SLmya9vo2-KXoA



