 

Titanium Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides Project Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) today released its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of oil demand and prices in 2020 has introduced unprecedented uncertainties for Canada’s oil sands industry and the Canadian economy. In recent months, there has been a second wave of the pandemic and the duration and the extent of the impact of these events is not known but could adversely affect the progress and timing of the CVW Horizon Project (the “Project”). In response, the Company has taken measures to protect its balance sheet by reducing costs and conserving cash.

During the first nine months of 2020, the Company and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (“Canadian Natural”) joint project engineering team has continued work on the Project utilizing internal resources, performing post-front end engineering design (“FEED”) engineering reviews, validation and optimization of the Project as well as continuing on-going minerals analysis programs. The main focus of the Project team in 2020 has been the optimization of the concentrator facility and the design and engineering of a tailings thickener and associated facilities. Optimization of the minerals facility, including further work by an external minerals engineering firm, commenced in the fourth quarter 2020 and will continue into 2021. In parallel, the Company has been providing updates to the Alberta and Federal government agencies who have awarded grant funding for the Project, working with them toward finalizing funding contracts and assessing new, recently announced programs, for potential additional funding for the Project.

“While we are all experiencing the on-going uncertainties and challenges of the pandemic and the economy, our joint Project team has remained very focused on advancing our Project, completing another successful quarter of facility engineering and minerals development,” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were pleased to complete the ERA funding agreement during the quarter and are now working on other government funding programs to support the Project. Our Project is highly relevant to government and industry objectives of reducing climate changing emissions, particularly methane, and supporting shovel-ready projects that will stimulate Alberta and Canada’s economic recovery.”

