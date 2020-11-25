 

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investors of Important December 23 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – JPM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 01:45  |  51   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 23, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JPMorgan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the JPMorgan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1959.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) traders at JPMorgan, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by “spoofing,” or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand; (2) JPMorgan had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct; (3) JPMorgan’s earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny; (5) JPMorgan provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct; (6) resolution of the governmental investigation into JPMorgan would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about JPMorgan’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1959.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investors of Important December 23 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – JPM Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 23, 2020 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
USA Technologies Elyssa Steiner to Speak at madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
US-Großbank JPMorgan muss 250 Millionen Dollar Strafe zahlen
23.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stagniert - Impfstoff-Hoffnungen verpuffen
19.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Names Reggie Chambers the New Head of Investor Relations
19.11.20
Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event
18.11.20
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN
17.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London
16.11.20
My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
13.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
10.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: Teamviewer legt weiter zu und hebt Wachstumsprognose leicht

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!