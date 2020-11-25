 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces November Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds Trading
Symbol 		Distribution Amount
(per share/unit) 		Ex-Dividend
Date 		Record
Date 		Payable
Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 November 27, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 14, 2020
Faircourt Split Trust FCS.UN $0.06 November 27, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 3, 2020

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Disclaimer

