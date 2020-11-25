 

VitalHub Reports an Increase in Revenue of 33% and an Increase of Annual Contract Value of 143% over the prior year.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 02:24  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) announced today it has filed its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

When asked to comment on the quarter Dan Matlow said:

“I am encouraged that our focus on responsible growth both organically and by M&A is showing positive results. Given the timing of our recent acquisitions, Q3 only saw a modest contribution to recognized revenue from our recent Intouch with Health and Transforming Systems Ltd. acquisitions. Notwithstanding this, both acquisitions have made significant impacts in terms of new, large-scale recurring licensing transactions which will positively impact future periods. We grew our annualized contract value (“ACV”) by 81% compared to the prior quarter, which was achieved through organic growth of $543,258 or 7.25%, in addition to the lift attributable to the acquisitions of $5,525,327 or 73.8%. We are pleased to see this same pattern of organic growth continuing into Q4 as well.”

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,192,166 as compared to $2,395,662 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $796,504 or 33.2%. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $8,711,060 as compared to $7,667,264 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1,043,796 or 13.6%.

The Company defines Annualized Contract Value (“ACV”) of recurring revenue as the contracted annual renewable software license fees and maintenance services. For the quarter ACV grew organically by $543,258 or 7.25% and by $5,525,327 or 73.8% from acquisitions as compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $7,491,841. The ACV of recurring revenue at September 30, 2020 was $13,560,696 as compared to $5,579,377 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 143%. ACV is a non-IFRS measure.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,065,505 as compared to a loss of $475,295 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $590,210. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,450,504 as compared to $625,774 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $824,730. The majority of the loss was due to business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs of $820,237 for the quarter and $1,075,803 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

