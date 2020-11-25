 

BeyondSpring to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in December

  • BeyondSpring to present at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced a poster presentation about the PROTECTIVE-2 Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03294577) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The Company will also present three posters about the PROTECTIVE-1 Trial and PROTECTIVE-2 Trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually December 8-11, 2020.

Details for the ASH Poster Presentation

Title:     Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106): A Confirmatory Trial to Demonstrate Superiority of the Plinabulin+Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination Versus Standard of Care Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) in Breast Cancer (BC) Patients (pts)
Abstract:   817
Session:   201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster I Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Therapies, Combinations, Clinically relevant
Date/Time:   Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST
Presenter:   Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
     

Details for the SABCS Poster Presentations

Title:     Plinabulin and Pegfilgrastim (Plin+Peg) versus Peg monotherapy (Peg) after TAC: A comparison of efficacy, safety, relative dose intensity (RDI) and bone pain
Publication #:   PS11-15
Date/Time:   starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
Presenter:   Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
     
-----------    
     
Title:   Protective-2 (bpi-2358-106): a confirmatory trial to demonstrate superiority of the plinabulin+pegfilgrastim (plin/peg) combination versus standard of care pegfilgrastim for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (cin) in breast cancer (bc) patients (pts)
Publication #:   OT-06-02
Date/Time:   starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
Presenter:   Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)  
     
-----------    
     
Title:   Differential efficacy of Pegfilgrastim (Peg) in patients (pts) with breast cancer (BC) versus other cancer types for the prevention of Docetaxel (Doc) chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN)
Publication #:   PS13-34
Date/Time:    starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
Presenter:   Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
     
-----------    
     
Title:   Superior Protection Against Profound Neutropenia with the Plinabulin/Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination versus Pegfilgrastim (Peg) Monotherapy In Breast Cancer (BC) Patients Receiving TAC Chemotherapy: Final Results from Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106)    
Date/Time:   starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
Presenter:   Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
     

About BeyondSpring

