BeyondSpring to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in December
BeyondSpring to present at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and at the 2020 San
Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced a poster presentation about the PROTECTIVE-2 Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03294577) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The Company will also present three posters about the PROTECTIVE-1 Trial and PROTECTIVE-2 Trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually December 8-11, 2020.
Details for the ASH Poster Presentation
|Title:
|Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106): A Confirmatory Trial to Demonstrate Superiority of the Plinabulin+Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination Versus Standard of Care Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) in Breast Cancer (BC) Patients (pts)
|Abstract:
|817
|Session:
|201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster I Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Therapies, Combinations, Clinically relevant
|Date/Time:
|Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
Details for the SABCS Poster Presentations
|Title:
|Plinabulin and Pegfilgrastim (Plin+Peg) versus Peg monotherapy (Peg) after TAC: A comparison of efficacy, safety, relative dose intensity (RDI) and bone pain
|Publication #:
|PS11-15
|Date/Time:
|starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
|Title:
|Protective-2 (bpi-2358-106): a confirmatory trial to demonstrate superiority of the plinabulin+pegfilgrastim (plin/peg) combination versus standard of care pegfilgrastim for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (cin) in breast cancer (bc) patients (pts)
|Publication #:
|OT-06-02
|Date/Time:
|starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
|Title:
|Differential efficacy of Pegfilgrastim (Peg) in patients (pts) with breast cancer (BC) versus other cancer types for the prevention of Docetaxel (Doc) chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN)
|Publication #:
|PS13-34
|Date/Time:
|starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
|Title:
|Superior Protection Against Profound Neutropenia with the Plinabulin/Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination versus Pegfilgrastim (Peg) Monotherapy In Breast Cancer (BC) Patients Receiving TAC Chemotherapy: Final Results from Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106)
|Date/Time:
|starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand)
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)
