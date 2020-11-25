BeyondSpring to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in December

BeyondSpring to present at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium



NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced a poster presentation about the PROTECTIVE-2 Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03294577) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The Company will also present three posters about the PROTECTIVE-1 Trial and PROTECTIVE-2 Trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually December 8-11, 2020.

Details for the ASH Poster Presentation