 

ZTE and GSMA Intelligence Release White Paper on Green 5G - 5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has released a white paper on its 5G Summit & User Congress on Green 5G, "5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black", authored by GSMA Intelligence, a leader in global telecoms, media and technology (TMT) research and part of the broader GSMA.

The white paper analyzes the background and principles of building and improving energy efficiency of communications networks in the 5G era from aspects of cost reduction, network performance optimization, energy security, and contribution to global carbon emission reduction. It also summarizes the feasibility of energy saving and consumption reduction through innovation from aspects of radio access network and wider network planning.

According to the white paper, to fundamentally reduce the energy consumption of radio access base stations, each part of the 5G network must be treated individually. Effective tools include applying more efficient battery solutions, lowering energy consumption of equipment, implementing more intelligent AI-driven sleep states, and more targeted network deployment planning. These measures can achieve end-to-end energy saving and consumption reduction of radio access base stations, and build a green communication network for the benefit of people.

To help the fight on global climate change goals and reduce mobile network operational costs, energy saving has become a major priority and mission of the telecommunications industry. While mobile networks bring near ubiquitous access, convenience and entertainment to the public, as more people use their smartphones for video and other bandwidth hungry services over LTE and 5G, power and energy consumption will rise in the absence of interventions. Wireless access network consumes the largest proportion of energy among the mobile network, and it is regarded as the main factor of energy consumption. As per the white paper data traffic is expected to grow three folds on a per user basis between now and 2025. The deployment and expansion of LTE and 5G networks will inevitably bring greater pressure to network energy consumption.

