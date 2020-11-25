EarthRenew Announces Sale of Product to an Alberta Leader in Wellsite Reclamation and Appointment of Key Management

Highlights:



EarthRenew sold 25 tonnes of its GrowER fertilizer to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. to use in an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta



NorthWind applied 7.69 tonnes per acre over a three - acre site to address soil compaction issues that limit vegetation regrowth



EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer can enhance microbial activity, improve soil health and facilitate the growth of new vegetation and help address the major environmental issue around oil well cleanup

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its first fertilizer sale in 2020. The Company sold 25 tonnes of its organic fertilizer product to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. (“Northwind”), a land reclamation company. The fertilizer is being used by NorthWind at an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta.

The size of the reclaimed site is 3-acres and NorthWind used specialty equipment to apply 7.69 tonnes per acre of EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer product in a sub soil application. The site currently faces serious soil compaction and aeration issues that limit crop growth as proponents return the site to equivalent land capability. Applying EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer to the soil subsurface at the site is expected to enhance natural microbial activity, improve soil health and facilitate vegetation growth. This type of work has been completed historically at other sites and has proven to greatly improve vegetation performance.

NorthWind’s Robbie Price commented, “The GrowER fertilizer product has proven to be very helpful in reclaiming soil by improving soil fertility and chemistry and promoting root medium development, while ameliorating compaction through paratilling during pellet injection to repair soil structure. This type of product and process can help accelerate soil development in heavily compacted soils and it provides us with another tool to address the negative environmental impact that remains once an oil wellsite is closed.”

EarthRenew’s CEO, Keith Driver, commented, “We are very excited to kick-off sales in 2020 and to see our product used in reclamation projects. There is a huge opportunity within the province of Alberta as there is an urgent need to reclaim numerous sites as a result of oil and gas development. We are proud that we are able to provide a natural, Alberta-based solution that can contribute to these efforts.”