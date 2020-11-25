 

Bill.com Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $1.0 Billion of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 06:28  |  72   |   |   

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it has priced $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Bill.com also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale is expected to close on November 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bill.com, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding September 1, 2025, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Bill.com’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Bill.com.

The notes will have an initial conversion rate of 6.2159 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances). This is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $160.88 per share. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 47.5% to the $109.07 per share closing price of the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on November 24, 2020.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Bill.com to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Bill.com will also be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes or a redemption notice, as the case may be, prior to the maturity date. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Bill.com’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after December 5, 2023, but only if the last reported sale price per share of the common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.

Seite 1 von 4
Bill.com Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bill.com Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $1.0 Billion of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it has priced $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
17.11.20
Bill.com Launches Tailored Offering for Wealth Management Firms to Help Deliver Bill Pay Services for High-Net-Worth Clients
09.11.20
Bill.com to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in November
05.11.20
Bill.com Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results