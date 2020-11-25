Company Announcement: 10/2020





Summary

The comparison figures for period ended 30 September 2019 are stated in parenthesis.

The very high Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rates arising from the short-term surge in demand for tonnage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war which started in Q1 2020 positively impacted the Group’s earnings in 9M 2020. Despite the downward correction in daily TCE rate from May 2020, the average daily TCE rates earned in Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 by the 5 vessels were approximately 11% and 53% higher than the average TCE rates earned in Q3 2019 and 9M 2019, respectively.

The TCE revenue in Q3 2020 falls short of expectation due to lower than expected daily TCE rates, exacerbated by lower contribution from Nordic Hanne as she was off-hired since 11 September 2020 due to a contact damage during a Ship-to-Ship operation. She resumed trading on 28 October 2020.

For the 9 months ended 30 September 2020, the Group incurred a loss after tax of USD 3.9 million (including a one-off impairment loss of USD 10.7 million on the vessels), compared to a loss after tax of USD 4.7 million in the same period last year. Excluding the impairment loss of USD 10.7 million (USD 0.2 million), the Group generated a profit after tax of USD 6.8 million for the 9 months under review (loss after tax of USD 4.5 million). The improved TCE revenue from the vessels contributed to the improved results in 9M 2020.

Despite the sale of Nordic Ruth in July 2019, TCE revenue rose 57.3% to USD 24.0 million (USD 15.2 million) in 9M 2020 primarily from higher TCE revenue generated by the vessels in the pools compared to the same period last year. Further, the TCE revenue in 9M 2019 were impacted negatively by the dry-dock of 3 vessels (Nordic Anne, Nordic Agnetha and Nordic Amy) in Q3 2019.

Expenses relating to the operation of vessels in 9M 2020 decreased to USD 8.6 million (USD 10.8 million) mainly due to the sale of Nordic Ruth in July 2019.

EBITDA increased significantly to USD 14.2 million (USD 3.3 million) as a result of improved TCE revenue in 9M 2020. Other external costs remained relatively unchanged at USD 1.0 million (USD 1.0 million).

In line with management’s strategy to secure longer term financing in the renegotiation of the Group’s loan facilities, two co-brokers were appointed in May 2020 to officially test the buying interest for one vessel, Nordic Hanne, a handysize tanker. Hence, the Group recognised impairment losses totaling USD 4.2 million in 9M 2020 following the reclassification of Nordic Hanne as an asset held-for-sale in Q2 2020. It is noted that the estimation of Nordic Hanne’s expected sale value is highly uncertain. The Group also recognised impairment losses of USD 6.5 million on the other four vessels in 9M 2020 primarily due to reduced earnings expectations. The Group realised a loss of USD 0.2 million on asset-held-for-sale in 9M 2019 related to the sale of Nordic Ruth in July 2019.