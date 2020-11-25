 

Sopra Steria Cyberattack: Updated Information

25.11.2020, 07:00   

Regulatory News:

On 21 October, Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announced it had detected a cyberattack using a previously unknown version of the Ryuk ransomware.

This attack was rapidly blocked thanks to in-house IT and cybersecurity teams. The measures implemented immediately made it possible to contain the virus to only a limited part of the Group’s infrastructure and to protect its customers and partners.

At this stage, Sopra Steria has not identified any leaked data or damage caused to its customers’ information systems.

The secure remediation plan launched on 26 October is nearly complete. Access has progressively been restored to workstations, R&D and production servers, and in-house tools and applications. Customer connections have also been gradually restored.

During this period, the Group’s priority has been focused on security and working closely with its customers.

The remediation and differing levels of unavailability of the various systems since 21 October is expected to have a gross negative impact on the operating margin of between €40 million and €50 million. The Group’s insurance coverage for cyber risks totals €30 million.

Sales activity for the fourth quarter should not be significantly affected by this event.

After including the items mentioned above, for financial year 2020 Sopra Steria expects to see negative organic revenue growth of between 4.5% and 5.0% (previously “between -2% and -4%”), an operating margin on business activity of around 6.5% (previously “between 6% and 7%”), and free cash flow of between €50 million and €100 million (previously “between €80m and €120m”).

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.4 billion in 2019.
The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, visit us at https://www.soprasteria.com

