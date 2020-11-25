DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Fyber N.V.: published results for Q3 2020 25.11.2020 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Key Facts Q3 2020

- 94% year-over-year ('YoY') revenue growth in Q3 2020, 46% YoY revenue growth in 9M 2020

- Driven by 600% YoY revenue growth from programmatic video advertising in 9M 2020

- Delivered positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020 and 9M 2020

- Guidance for 2020: €185 million to €195 million revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA

- Guidance for 2021: revenue above €250 million

Berlin, 25 November 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its financial results for the first nine months of 2020.

The overall revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased by 46% to €121 million (9M 2019: €83 million). Fyber's programmatic business saw 70% YoY revenue growth to €91 million (9M 2019: €53 million), making up 75% of the overall revenue. Of that, programmatic video increased by more than 600% to €35 million, representing almost 30% of the advertising budgets spent on Fyber's inventory. Fyber's non-programmatic business remained stable and added to the overall growth trend with a 8% YoY growth of Offer Wall Edge.

The gross profit amounted to €16.2 million in 9M 2020, up 16% compared to the same period last year. The recovery in margin during Q3 2020, paired with the continuous growth and the Company's close cost management, enabled reaching a positive adjusted EBITDA of €1.8 million in Q3 2020.

Fyber exceeded initial expectations despite the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, which led to a decrease in available brand advertising in Q2 2020. The previous guidance was upgraded in October to an expected revenue of €185 to €195 million, representing a YoY growth of at least 55%, at a positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020. For 2021, the Company forecasts above 30% YoY growth, resulting in revenue of more than €250 million.