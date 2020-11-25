Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: closing of 2019/2020 financial year and pending capital increase

 

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: closing of 2019/2020 financial year and pending capital increase

25 November 2020

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: closing of 2019/2020 financial year and pending capital increase

"Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties" can look back on a successful year. Net income increased by 4.2% year-on-year to CHF 24.3 million. The distribution per unit has remained stable at CHF 2.60. The distribution yield based on the exchange price is thus 2.02%. The previously announced capital increase will take place in November and December 2020. The issue price has been set at CHF 111.20.

The Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund holds a real estate portfolio diversified throughout Switzerland. The total of 91 properties have a market value of around CHF 1376 million (as at 30 September 2020). In the past fiscal year, the portfolio was expanded by three properties in Zurich, Schaffhausen and Bussigny. Appreciating property values were again recorded. The market value of the properties held in the portfolio over the entire reporting period increased by CHF 18.6 million or 1.5% (net, after deduction of investments). The chief value driver was the uninterrupted investor demand for high-quality (and primarily residential) properties in good locations. Residential properties remain highly sought-after despite COVID-19 as they generate a reliable flow of rental income and consistently exhibit a positive earnings differential relative to fixed-income investments.

Despite a challenging market environment, the vacancy rate was reduced to a low 2.76% due to the emphasis on good locations, a favourable diversity of uses and the focus on active lettings management. Net income as at 30 September 2020 increased by 4.2% from CHF 23.3 million to CHF 24.3 million. Investors will receive a total distribution of CHF 23.4 million, or CHF 2.60 per unit. The distribution per unit thus remains stable. The yield on distribution (based on the exchange price as at 30 September 2020) is 2.02%.

