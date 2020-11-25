 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order to sell up to 60% of the shares which will be settled in connection with a preceding investment contract on 1 December 2020 (see notification dated 5 October 2020). The sale of these up to 1,059,582 shares is predominantly intended to cover for taxes and costs; all trading venues and OTC; no trading during closed periods of the company; expiry date 30 June 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
Disclaimer

