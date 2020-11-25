EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth opportunities in the Middle East and Africa 25-Nov-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 November 2020

SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth opportunities in the Middle East and Africa

SIG to acquire the remaining 50% of shares in its Middle East & Africa joint venture

Enhances global presence in a region with strong growth prospects

Well-invested footprint (fillers and sleeves production)

Opportunity to continue to leverage SIG technology to meet evolving consumer needs

Full control of a business with a very attractive growth and financial profile

Free cash flow and earnings per share accretive from 2021; leverage broadly unchanged

SIG Combibloc has signed an agreement to take full ownership of its Middle East & Africa joint venture SIG Combibloc Obeikan by acquiring the 50% shareholding of its partner Obeikan Investment Group (OIG) in the two joint venture companies. The completion of the transaction is subject to several customary closing conditions, including Saudi Arabia and certain other antitrust approvals. The acquisition will expand SIG's global presence and enhance its medium and long term growth outlook.

The transaction is a continuation of SIG's strategy for expanding its global footprint by entering new geographies. As a full member of the SIG group, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) business will be even better positioned to tap into SIG's experience in developing consumer-centric and innovative solutions for its customers. SIG Combibloc Obeikan supplies customers in MEA from a full scale manufacturing plant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will be fully integrated into SIG's global production network.